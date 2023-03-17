Friday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) versus the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:55 PM on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kent State is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus Indiana. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 140.5 total.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -4.5

Indiana -4.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +160

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Indiana vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Kent State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kent State

Pick ATS: Kent State (+4.5)



Kent State (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Indiana's record against the spread this season is 15-13-0, while Kent State's is 20-10-0. The Hoosiers are 17-11-0 and the Golden Flashes are 12-18-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 151.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Kent State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 75.0 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +217 scoring differential overall.

Indiana ranks 98th in the nation at 33.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 30.9 its opponents average.

Indiana connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 37.0% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

The Hoosiers' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 70th in college basketball, and the 89.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 121st in college basketball.

Indiana has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (110th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.5 (304th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.