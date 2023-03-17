Indiana vs. Kent State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will meet on Friday at 9:55 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-4.5)
|140.5
|-190
|+160
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-4.5)
|140
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-4.5)
|140.5
|-189
|+160
Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Indiana is 14-17-0 ATS this season.
- In the Hoosiers' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
- Kent State is 20-10-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 11 Golden Flashes games this season have gone over the point total.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Indiana is 17th-best in the country. It is way below that, 37th, according to computer rankings.
- The Hoosiers' national championship odds have dropped from +3500 at the start of the season to +5000, the 71st-biggest change among all teams.
- Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
Kent State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +70000
- Kent State has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
