A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays (22-8) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) on Friday at Purcell Pavilion. The contest tips off at 6:00 PM.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays allow.
  • Mississippi State has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.
  • Creighton is 19-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The 71.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59).
  • Creighton has a 19-4 record when scoring more than 59 points.
  • Mississippi State is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 Butler W 74-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
3/4/2023 Seton Hall W 75-74 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 Villanova L 63-61 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/17/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ LSU L 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/2/2023 Texas A&M L 79-72 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/15/2023 Illinois W 70-56 Purcell Pavilion
3/17/2023 Creighton - Purcell Pavilion

