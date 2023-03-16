The No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) on Thursday. This 2-15 matchup in the West Region bracket is scheduled for 10:05 PM.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: truTV

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).

In games UCLA shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 19-1 overall.

The Bruins are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 157th.

The 73.9 points per game the Bruins score are 5.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (68.6).

When UCLA scores more than 68.6 points, it is 19-2.

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

This season, UNC Asheville has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 297th.

The Bulldogs' 75 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins allow to opponents.

UNC Asheville is 19-1 when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison

UCLA is averaging 77.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Bruins have played better at home this year, surrendering 57.5 points per game, compared to 61.4 in road games.

UCLA is draining 6.6 threes per game, which is 0.9 more than it is averaging away from home (5.7). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.9% when playing at home and 37.1% in road games.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison

At home, UNC Asheville scores 79.6 points per game. Away, it scores 71.9.

The Bulldogs are giving up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (72.9).

At home, UNC Asheville makes 7.7 triples per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 Colorado W 80-69 T-Mobile Arena 3/10/2023 Oregon W 75-56 T-Mobile Arena 3/11/2023 Arizona L 61-59 T-Mobile Arena 3/16/2023 UNC Asheville - Golden 1 Center

UNC Asheville Schedule