Thursday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (19-10) versus the St. John's Red Storm (22-8) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Purdue. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Boilermakers are coming off of a 69-58 loss to Iowa in their last outing on Friday.

Purdue vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Purdue vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 66, St. John's (NY) 64

Purdue Schedule Analysis

When the Boilermakers took down the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 12 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 73-65, it was their signature win of the season so far.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Boilermakers are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

73-65 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 29

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on November 26

62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 53) on January 26

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 5

87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 55) on November 30

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm beat the No. 6 UConn Huskies in a 69-64 win on February 21, which was their signature win of the season.

The Red Storm have three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 21

66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on December 4

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 18

77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 62) on February 11

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 62) on January 21

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game with a +160 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and give up 65.2 per contest (202nd in college basketball).

Purdue's offense has been less productive in Big Ten contests this season, scoring 67.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.7 PPG.

The Boilermakers are averaging 74.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.6 more points than they're averaging in away games (66).

Defensively, Purdue has played better at home this season, ceding 64.3 points per game, compared to 66.2 away from home.

The Boilermakers have been scoring 65.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights