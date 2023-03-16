Ball State vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Ball State Cardinals (25-8) versus the Belmont Bruins (23-11) at John E. Worthen Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Ball State. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 16.
The Cardinals head into this game on the heels of a 70-61 loss to Bowling Green on Friday.
Ball State vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
Ball State vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 71, Belmont 69
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Cardinals secured their best win of the season on January 4, an 81-73 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cardinals are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
- Ball State has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 68) on January 4
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on November 26
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 105) on February 4
- 82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 116) on December 2
- 85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 5
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +394 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and are allowing 65.7 per contest to rank 215th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Ball State averages fewer points per contest (77.1) than its overall average (77.6).
- The Cardinals are putting up 83.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 71.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, Ball State has played better in home games this year, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 67.8 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been racking up 74 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 77.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
