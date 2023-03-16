Thursday's game that pits the Ball State Cardinals (25-8) versus the Belmont Bruins (23-11) at John E. Worthen Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Ball State. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 16.

The Cardinals head into this game on the heels of a 70-61 loss to Bowling Green on Friday.

Ball State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Ball State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 71, Belmont 69

Ball State Schedule Analysis

Against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Cardinals secured their best win of the season on January 4, an 81-73 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cardinals are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Ball State has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 68) on January 4

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on November 26

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 105) on February 4

82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 116) on December 2

85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 117) on December 5

Ball State Performance Insights