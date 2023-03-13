The Detroit Pistons (15-53) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end an 11-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (31-37) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -3.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 34 of Indiana's 68 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
  • The Pacers are 37-31-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Indiana has been favored 15 times and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • Indiana has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Pacers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 0 0% 115.8 227.1 117.9 236.8 232.8
Pistons 0 0% 111.3 227.1 118.9 236.8 227.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Seven of Pacers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Indiana has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-14-0) than it has in road affairs (16-17-0).
  • The Pacers average only 3.1 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pistons allow (118.9).
  • When Indiana scores more than 118.9 points, it is 21-7 against the spread and 18-10 overall.

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 37-31 4-5 34-34
Pistons 31-37 26-33 36-32

Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pacers Pistons
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 111.3
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
21-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-3
18-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-7
117.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.9
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
11-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-9
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-17

