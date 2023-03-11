Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (15-52) will look to end a 10-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (30-37) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSIN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 118 - Pistons 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Pacers (36-30-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 8.9% more often than the Pistons (30-36-1) this season.
- When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Indiana (2-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Detroit (23-27-1) does as the underdog (45.1%).
- Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time this season (33 out of 67). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (35 out of 67).
- The Pacers have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Pistons have a .206 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-50).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pacers Performance Insights
- Indiana's defense ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 118 points allowed per game, but its offense has provided a lift, putting up 115.7 points per game (11th-ranked in league).
- This season, the Pacers rank sixth in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.
- The Pacers are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.9 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown.
- Indiana is attempting 51.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 57.5% of the shots it has taken (and 66.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 38.1 treys per contest, which are 42.5% of its shots (and 33.4% of the team's buckets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.