The Big Ten tournament at United Center on Saturday features a matchup that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (22-10, 12-8 Big Ten) against the Penn State Nittany Lions (21-12, 10-10 Big Ten) at 3:30 PM ET. The Hoosiers' Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana's Last Game

In its previous game, Indiana topped Maryland on Friday, 70-60. Jackson-Davis scored a team-high 24 points (and contributed seven assists and nine rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 9 7 3 4 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 19 6 2 0 3 1 Miller Kopp 10 2 3 0 0 2

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis paces his squad in points (20.7), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4) per game, shooting 57.2% from the field. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (sixth in college basketball).

Jalen Hood-Schifino is posting 13.6 points, 3.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Race Thompson is posting 7.8 points, 1 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Miller Kopp posts 8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Trey Galloway puts up 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)