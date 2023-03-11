Indiana vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Big Ten Tournament
The No. 3 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-10, 12-8 Big Ten) will hit the court in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (21-12, 10-10 Big Ten), Saturday at 3:30 PM live on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Penn State matchup.
Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Indiana vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-3.5)
|140.5
|-160
|+135
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-3)
|140
|-155
|+135
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-3)
|140
|-169
|+140
Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread this season.
- A total of 18 out of the Hoosiers' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Penn State has covered 19 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.
- In the Nittany Lions' 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Indiana is 12th-best in the country. It is far below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Hoosiers currently have the same odds, going from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +3500.
- Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
