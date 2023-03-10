Blackhawks vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 10
The Chicago Blackhawks (22-37-5), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Florida Panthers (32-27-6) at BB&T Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on .
Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 5-5-0 while putting up 28 goals against 28 goals allowed. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (16.7%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 5, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-450)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-2.8)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a 22-37-5 record this season and are 8-5-13 in matchups that have required overtime.
- Chicago has earned 23 points (10-5-3) in its 18 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.
- Chicago has earned eight points (3-9-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 29 times, earning 40 points from those matchups (19-8-2).
- Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 17 games this season and has registered 11 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-6-2 (14 points).
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 35 points in those games.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|10th
|3.37
|Goals Scored
|2.48
|32nd
|23rd
|3.34
|Goals Allowed
|3.55
|25th
|1st
|36.8
|Shots
|26.7
|31st
|23rd
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|33.9
|29th
|15th
|21.2%
|Power Play %
|17.2%
|28th
|28th
|74.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.1%
|22nd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.