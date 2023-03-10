The Chicago Blackhawks (22-37-5), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Florida Panthers (32-27-6) at BB&T Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on .

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 5-5-0 while putting up 28 goals against 28 goals allowed. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (16.7%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-450)

Panthers (-450) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-2.8)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 22-37-5 record this season and are 8-5-13 in matchups that have required overtime.

Chicago has earned 23 points (10-5-3) in its 18 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned eight points (3-9-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 29 times, earning 40 points from those matchups (19-8-2).

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 17 games this season and has registered 11 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-6-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 35 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.48 32nd 23rd 3.34 Goals Allowed 3.55 25th 1st 36.8 Shots 26.7 31st 23rd 32.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 15th 21.2% Power Play % 17.2% 28th 28th 74.3% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 22nd

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

