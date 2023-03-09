Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-18) and Indiana State Sycamores (11-18) going head-to-head at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Sycamores are coming off of an 82-71 loss to Illinois State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 72, Indiana State 68
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Saint Louis Billikens on November 7, the Sycamores captured their best win of the season, a 64-62 home victory.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on November 7
- 82-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 151) on February 10
- 62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 151) on January 29
- 59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 197) on January 5
- 64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 247) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores are being outscored by three points per game, with a -87 scoring differential overall. They put up 64 points per game (200th in college basketball), and allow 67 per outing (247th in college basketball).
- Indiana State scores fewer points in conference action (63.5 per game) than overall (64).
- At home the Sycamores are putting up 63.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (64.3).
- In 2022-23 Indiana State is conceding 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than on the road (71.8).
- The Sycamores are compiling 65.3 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.