Thursday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-18) and Indiana State Sycamores (11-18) going head-to-head at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Sycamores are coming off of an 82-71 loss to Illinois State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 72, Indiana State 68

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Louis Billikens on November 7, the Sycamores captured their best win of the season, a 64-62 home victory.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on November 7

82-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 151) on February 10

62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 151) on January 29

59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 197) on January 5

64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 247) on December 18

Indiana State Performance Insights