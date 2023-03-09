Evansville vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Murray State Racers (14-15) against the Evansville Purple Aces (11-18) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-62 in favor of Murray State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Purple Aces' most recent contest was a 61-51 loss to Bradley on Saturday.
Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Evansville vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 73, Evansville 62
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Aces beat the Murray State Racers in a 75-67 win on January 27. It was their best victory of the season.
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 at home over Murray State (No. 151) on January 27
- 68-65 at home over UIC (No. 197) on February 17
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 210) on November 7
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 230) on January 11
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 230) on February 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces have been outscored by 9.3 points per game (posting 63.4 points per game, 214th in college basketball, while allowing 72.7 per outing, 341st in college basketball) and have a -270 scoring differential.
- Evansville has averaged 2.6 fewer points in MVC play (60.8) than overall (63.4).
- The Purple Aces are scoring more points at home (67.9 per game) than away (59.2).
- At home, Evansville concedes 68.9 points per game. Away, it allows 76.3.
- The Purple Aces have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 57.4 points per contest, six fewer points their than season average of 63.4.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.