Wednesday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (24-7) against the Akron Zips (17-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Ball State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 8.

The Cardinals head into this matchup on the heels of a 77-68 win over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Ball State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Ball State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 75, Akron 63

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best victory of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to our computer rankings. The Cardinals secured the 81-73 home win on January 4.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Cardinals are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Ball State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 70) on January 4

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 92) on February 4

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 100) on November 26

85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on December 5

82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on December 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Ball State Performance Insights