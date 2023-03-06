The Ottawa Senators (32-26-4, on a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-36-5, losers of four straight). The game on Monday, March 6 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, TSN5, and RDS.

The Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 over their past 10 games, scoring 26 goals while giving up 32 in that time. On 28 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored four goals (14.3%).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Monday's contest.

Blackhawks vs. Senators Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Senators 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-260)

Senators (-260) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.9)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 8-5-13 record in overtime games this season and a 21-36-5 overall record.

Chicago has earned 23 points (10-4-3) in its 17 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned eight points (3-9-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blackhawks have earned 38 points in their 27 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 16 games and registered 11 points with a record of 4-9-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-6-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 47 games. The Blackhawks finished 15-29-3 in those matchups (33 points).

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 15th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.44 32nd 16th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.6 27th 7th 33.3 Shots 26.9 31st 20th 31.7 Shots Allowed 33.7 28th 6th 24.9% Power Play % 17.4% 27th 5th 82.7% Penalty Kill % 75.7% 24th

Blackhawks vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, TSN5, and RDS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, TSN5, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

