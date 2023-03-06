Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has the Green Bay Phoenix (26-4) taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-18) at 12:00 PM ET (on March 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-53 victory as our model heavily favors Green Bay.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Mastodons earned a 73-69 victory over IUPUI.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 53
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- Against the Northern Kentucky Norse on February 18, the Mastodons captured their signature win of the season, a 65-59 home victory.
- According to the RPI, the Phoenix have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 61st-most in Division 1.
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 2
- 73-69 on the road over IUPUI (No. 180) on March 2
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 232) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 283) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 290) on December 29
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons put up 62.6 points per game (236th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (213th in college basketball). They have a -96 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.0 points per game.
- In Horizon games, Purdue Fort Wayne has averaged 0.1 more points (62.7) than overall (62.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Mastodons are scoring 67.7 points per game, 7.1 more than they are averaging on the road (60.6).
- At home Purdue Fort Wayne is conceding 64.9 points per game, two fewer points than it is away (66.9).
- In their past 10 games, the Mastodons are averaging 65.9 points per game, 3.3 more than their season average (62.6).
