Monday's contest at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has the Green Bay Phoenix (26-4) taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-18) at 12:00 PM ET (on March 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-53 victory as our model heavily favors Green Bay.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Mastodons earned a 73-69 victory over IUPUI.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 53

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

Against the Northern Kentucky Norse on February 18, the Mastodons captured their signature win of the season, a 65-59 home victory.

According to the RPI, the Phoenix have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 61st-most in Division 1.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 2

73-69 on the road over IUPUI (No. 180) on March 2

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 232) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 283) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 290) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights