United Center is where the Chicago Bulls (29-35) and Indiana Pacers (28-36) will square off on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Myles Turner is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Nikola Vucevic, Tyrese Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers dropped their previous game to the Spurs, 110-99, on Thursday. Buddy Hield was their high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Buddy Hield 27 4 4 3 0 2 Chris Duarte 18 9 2 0 0 2 Myles Turner 14 2 4 2 3 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pacers Players to Watch

Turner is the Pacers' top rebounder (7.9 per game), and he puts up 18.1 points and 1.4 assists.

Hield gets the Pacers 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Pacers get 7.7 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 18 2.5 8.7 1.2 0.7 2.1 Myles Turner 19.4 6.4 1.2 0.6 1.8 1.9 Buddy Hield 17.4 4.3 2.4 1.3 0.2 3.6 Bennedict Mathurin 13.5 3.7 1.6 0.7 0.3 1 T.J. McConnell 8 3.6 4.5 0.9 0 0.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.