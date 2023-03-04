The No. 1 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) take on the No. 4 seed Louisville Cardinals (22-10) in the ACC Tournament Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:00 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals average 14.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (58.6).
  • Louisville has a 20-6 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.
  • Louisville is 21-5 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • The Fighting Irish record 76.1 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 63.7 the Cardinals give up.
  • Notre Dame has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The Fighting Irish are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Cardinals' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.3 higher than the Fighting Irish have conceded.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Georgia Tech W 76-53 Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 @ Louisville W 68-65 KFC Yum! Center
3/3/2023 NC State W 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Louisville - Greensboro Coliseum

