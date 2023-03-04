Notre Dame vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (22-10) at 12:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 win for Notre Dame, who are favored by our model.
The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 66-60 victory against NC State in their last outing on Friday.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Louisville 63
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's best win of the season came in a 63-52 victory versus the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).
- Notre Dame has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on December 4
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on January 26
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 28) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 28) on February 16
- 66-60 over NC State (No. 29) on March 3
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish's +506 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.1 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per outing (46th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Notre Dame scores fewer points per contest (70.1) than its season average (76.1).
- The Fighting Irish are scoring 79.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 68.8 points per contest.
- Notre Dame is allowing 56.8 points per game this season at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (57.9).
- The Fighting Irish have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 70.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.9 points fewer than the 76.1 they've scored this year.
