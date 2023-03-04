Saturday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (22-10) at 12:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 win for Notre Dame, who are favored by our model.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 66-60 victory against NC State in their last outing on Friday.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Louisville 63

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's best win of the season came in a 63-52 victory versus the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).

Notre Dame has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on December 4

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on January 26

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 28) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 28) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 29) on March 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Notre Dame Performance Insights