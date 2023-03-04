The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) will hope to stop an 11-game road slide when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered 10 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Clemson has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 19 out of the Tigers' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (80th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (149th).

The Fighting Irish were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.

Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

