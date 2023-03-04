Indiana State vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Hulman Center has the Illinois State Redbirds (22-7) going head to head against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 win for heavily favored Illinois State.
The Sycamores are coming off of an 87-71 victory against Bradley in their most recent game on Thursday.
Indiana State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Indiana State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 71, Indiana State 59
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Sycamores defeated the Saint Louis Billikens 64-62 on November 7.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 150) on February 10
- 62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 150) on January 29
- 59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 205) on January 5
- 64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 253) on December 18
- 84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 16
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores average 63.7 points per game (210th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per contest (237th in college basketball). They have a -76 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.
- With 63.1 points per game in MVC matchups, Indiana State is scoring 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.7 PPG).
- The Sycamores are putting up 63.3 points per game this year at home, which is one fewer points than they're averaging in road games (64.3).
- In 2022-23, Indiana State is allowing 62.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 71.8.
- The Sycamores have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 64.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.7 points more than the 63.7 they've scored this year.
