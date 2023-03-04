The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) will square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) on Saturday at Target Center, tipping off at 2:30 PM.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Indiana vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 81.1 points per game are 19.4 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers allow.

When Ohio State allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-3.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, Ohio State is 23-4.

The Hoosiers put up 81.7 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 66.8 the Buckeyes give up.

Indiana has a 25-2 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Indiana is 25-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.

The Hoosiers are making 49.9% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (42%).

The Buckeyes shoot 47.3% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Hoosiers concede.

Indiana Schedule