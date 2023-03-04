How to Watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) will square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) on Saturday at Target Center, tipping off at 2:30 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Indiana vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 81.1 points per game are 19.4 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers allow.
- When Ohio State allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-3.
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, Ohio State is 23-4.
- The Hoosiers put up 81.7 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 66.8 the Buckeyes give up.
- Indiana has a 25-2 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- Indiana is 25-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.
- The Hoosiers are making 49.9% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (42%).
- The Buckeyes shoot 47.3% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Hoosiers concede.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Purdue
|W 83-60
|Assembly Hall
|2/26/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 86-85
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/3/2023
|Michigan State
|W 94-85
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Target Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.