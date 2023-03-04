Indiana vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) and Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) going head to head at Target Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Hoosiers head into this game on the heels of a 94-85 win against Michigan State on Friday.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Ohio State 68
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers defeated the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins in a 68-61 win on January 12, which was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hoosiers are 10-2 (.833%) -- the sixth-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Indiana is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 7/AP Poll)) on February 9
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on November 14
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 87-63 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on December 1
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers average 81.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 61.7 per outing (109th in college basketball). They have a +579 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20 points per game.
- With 78.5 points per game in Big Ten action, Indiana is averaging 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.7 PPG).
- The Hoosiers are averaging 82.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (78.5).
- In 2022-23, Indiana is allowing 56.4 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 65.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Hoosiers have been scoring 81.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 81.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
