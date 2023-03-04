Evansville vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Evansville Purple Aces (11-17) against the Bradley Braves (3-27) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-61 in favor of Evansville, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Purple Aces are coming off of a 73-56 loss to Illinois State in their last game on Thursday.
Evansville vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
Evansville vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Evansville 71, Bradley 61
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Aces captured their signature win of the season on January 27, when they defeated the Murray State Racers, who rank No. 150 in our computer rankings, 75-67.
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on November 7
- 68-65 at home over UIC (No. 205) on February 17
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on January 11
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on February 1
- 97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on November 26
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces average 63.8 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per contest (341st in college basketball). They have a -260 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 9.3 points per game.
- In conference matchups, Evansville averages fewer points per game (61.3) than its season average (63.8).
- At home, the Purple Aces are putting up 10 more points per game (69.2) than they are when playing on the road (59.2).
- When playing at home, Evansville is surrendering 6.8 fewer points per game (69.5) than on the road (76.3).
- The Purple Aces have been racking up 59.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 63.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
