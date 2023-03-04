Blackhawks vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (21-35-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (30-23-6) at home on Saturday, March 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-200)
|Blackhawks (+170)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have won 19, or 33.3%, of the 57 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Chicago has entered 42 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 13-29 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 35 of 61 games this season.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|169 (26th)
|Goals
|150 (32nd)
|174 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|220 (26th)
|35 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (26th)
|38 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (22nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.5 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 150 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 220 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- They have a -70 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.