The Chicago Blackhawks (21-35-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (30-23-6) at home on Saturday, March 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-200) Blackhawks (+170) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have won 19, or 33.3%, of the 57 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Chicago has entered 42 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 13-29 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 35 of 61 games this season.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 169 (26th) Goals 150 (32nd) 174 (12th) Goals Allowed 220 (26th) 35 (23rd) Power Play Goals 31 (26th) 38 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (22nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.5 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks have scored 150 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 220 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 26th in the league.

They have a -70 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.