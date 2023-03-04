Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (23-7) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-18) at Millett Hall should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-65, with heavily favored Ball State coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Cardinals' most recent outing was an 81-76 loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 79, Miami (OH) 65
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- On January 4 versus the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings, the Cardinals registered their best win of the season, an 81-73 victory at home.
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on February 4
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 102) on November 26
- 84-68 at home over Butler (No. 124) on November 17
- 82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on December 2
- 85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 128) on December 5
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals put up 77.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (209th in college basketball). They have a +370 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game.
- In conference action, Ball State is putting up fewer points (77.1 per game) than it is overall (77.7) in 2022-23.
- The Cardinals are putting up more points at home (83.5 per game) than on the road (71.2).
- Ball State gives up 61.9 points per game at home, and 67.8 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Cardinals are putting up 74.4 points per contest, 3.3 fewer points than their season average (77.7).
