Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (23-7) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-18) at Millett Hall should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-65, with heavily favored Ball State coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Cardinals' most recent outing was an 81-76 loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 79, Miami (OH) 65

Ball State Schedule Analysis

On January 4 versus the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings, the Cardinals registered their best win of the season, an 81-73 victory at home.

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on February 4

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 102) on November 26

84-68 at home over Butler (No. 124) on November 17

82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on December 2

85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 128) on December 5

Ball State Performance Insights