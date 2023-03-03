How to Watch the Purdue vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) aim to extend a 12-game home winning stretch when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Purdue vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Boilermakers score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- Purdue is 18-9 when allowing fewer than 87.5 points.
- Purdue is 12-2 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 87.5 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 65 the Boilermakers give up.
- When Iowa scores more than 65 points, it is 23-6.
- Iowa has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Boilermakers allow to opponents (42.9%).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Penn State
|W 86-62
|Mackey Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 77-69
|Williams Arena
|3/2/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 57-55
|Target Center
|3/3/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Target Center
