The Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) aim to extend a 12-game home winning stretch when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Purdue vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • Purdue is 18-9 when allowing fewer than 87.5 points.
  • Purdue is 12-2 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 87.5 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 65 the Boilermakers give up.
  • When Iowa scores more than 65 points, it is 23-6.
  • Iowa has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Boilermakers allow to opponents (42.9%).

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 Penn State W 86-62 Mackey Arena
2/26/2023 @ Minnesota L 77-69 Williams Arena
3/2/2023 Wisconsin W 57-55 Target Center
3/3/2023 Iowa - Target Center

