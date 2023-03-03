Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) and the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) at Target Center has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 3.

In their last game on Thursday, the Boilermakers earned a 57-55 win over Wisconsin.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Iowa Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 78, Purdue 69

Purdue Schedule Analysis

  • The Boilermakers defeated the No. 14-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 73-65, on January 29, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
  • The Boilermakers have four wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on November 26
  • 62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 47) on January 26
  • 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 5
  • 87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 59) on November 30
  • 64-51 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on December 11

Purdue Performance Insights

  • The Boilermakers put up 71.1 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (201st in college basketball). They have a +171 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game.
  • Purdue has averaged 3.2 fewer points in Big Ten action (67.9) than overall (71.1).
  • In 2022-23 the Boilermakers are averaging 8.6 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (66).
  • Purdue gives up 64.3 points per game at home, and 66.2 on the road.
  • While the Boilermakers are scoring 71.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 67.2 points per contest.

