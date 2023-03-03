The Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) welcome in the Michigan State Spartans (16-13) after winning 17 straight home games. It begins at 12:30 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Indiana vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans average 17.1 more points per game (78) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (60.9).

Michigan State is 15-8 when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

When it scores more than 60.9 points, Michigan State is 15-11.

The Hoosiers record 81.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans give up.

When Indiana totals more than 66.2 points, it is 25-2.

Indiana is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 78 points.

The Hoosiers are making 50% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (46.8%).

