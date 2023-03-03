The Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) welcome in the Michigan State Spartans (16-13) after winning 17 straight home games. It begins at 12:30 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Indiana vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans average 17.1 more points per game (78) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (60.9).
  • Michigan State is 15-8 when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 60.9 points, Michigan State is 15-11.
  • The Hoosiers record 81.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans give up.
  • When Indiana totals more than 66.2 points, it is 25-2.
  • Indiana is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 78 points.
  • The Hoosiers are making 50% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (46.8%).

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Michigan W 68-52 Assembly Hall
2/19/2023 Purdue W 83-60 Assembly Hall
2/26/2023 @ Iowa L 86-85 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan State - Target Center

