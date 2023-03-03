Friday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) and Michigan State Spartans (16-13) matching up at Target Center has a projected final score of 80-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 12:30 PM ET on March 3.

The Hoosiers dropped their most recent game 86-85 against Iowa on Sunday.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 80, Michigan State 63

Indiana Schedule Analysis

On January 12, the Hoosiers registered their signature win of the season, a 68-61 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Indiana has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 7/AP Poll)) on February 9

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on February 13

87-63 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on December 1

Indiana Performance Insights