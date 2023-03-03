Indiana vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) and Michigan State Spartans (16-13) matching up at Target Center has a projected final score of 80-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 12:30 PM ET on March 3.
The Hoosiers dropped their most recent game 86-85 against Iowa on Sunday.
Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Michigan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 80, Michigan State 63
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- On January 12, the Hoosiers registered their signature win of the season, a 68-61 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
- Indiana has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 7/AP Poll)) on February 9
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 87-63 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on December 1
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers have a +570 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 60.9 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.
- Indiana's offense has been less effective in Big Ten contests this year, scoring 78.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 81.3 PPG.
- The Hoosiers are putting up 82.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.
- Indiana allows 56.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.8 away from home.
- The Hoosiers have averaged 81.3 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've put up on average this season.
