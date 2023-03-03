Butler vs. Georgetown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Friday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the Georgetown Hoyas (13-16) matching up with the Butler Bulldogs (11-18) at 11:00 AM ET (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-62 win for Georgetown, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Bulldogs dropped their most recent outing 74-46 against Creighton on Monday.
Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgetown 63, Butler 62
Butler Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on February 24, the Bulldogs took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 76 in our computer rankings) by a score of 76-64.
- The Bulldogs have 11 losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
- Butler has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.
Butler 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 107) on January 11
- 58-56 at home over Georgetown (No. 107) on February 15
- 63-62 on the road over Providence (No. 149) on February 11
- 79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 220) on December 28
- 60-43 at home over Xavier (No. 220) on February 21
Butler Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are being outscored by 4.2 points per game with a -121 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per outing (224th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Butler averages fewer points per contest (59.4) than its overall average (61.6).
- The Bulldogs are averaging 63.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 57.8 points per contest.
- Butler is giving up 64.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (70.6).
- The Bulldogs have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 59.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.6 points fewer than the 61.6 they've scored this season.
