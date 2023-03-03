Friday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the Georgetown Hoyas (13-16) matching up with the Butler Bulldogs (11-18) at 11:00 AM ET (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-62 win for Georgetown, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bulldogs dropped their most recent outing 74-46 against Creighton on Monday.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 63, Butler 62

Butler Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on February 24, the Bulldogs took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 76 in our computer rankings) by a score of 76-64.

The Bulldogs have 11 losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Butler has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Butler 2022-23 Best Wins

72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 107) on January 11

58-56 at home over Georgetown (No. 107) on February 15

63-62 on the road over Providence (No. 149) on February 11

79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 220) on December 28

60-43 at home over Xavier (No. 220) on February 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Butler Performance Insights