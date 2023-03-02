Thursday's game features the Murray State Racers (13-14) and the Valparaiso Beacons (7-20) facing off at Athletics-Recreation Center (on March 2) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 victory for Murray State.

The Beacons lost their most recent game 78-49 against Illinois State on Saturday.

Valparaiso vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 71, Valparaiso 62

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

On January 14 against the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings, the Beacons claimed their signature win of the season, a 77-68 victory at home.

Valparaiso has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 152) on November 12

54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 238) on February 17

74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 266) on February 19

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 7

78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 340) on January 29

Valparaiso Performance Insights