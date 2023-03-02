The Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

  • The Badgers score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow.
  • Wisconsin has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.7 points.
  • Wisconsin has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
  • The 71.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up are the same as the Badgers allow.
  • Purdue is 9-2 when scoring more than 73.2 points.
  • Purdue is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Boilermakers are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% lower than the Badgers allow to opponents (53.6%).
  • The Badgers shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8 lower than the Boilermakers allow.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Indiana L 83-60 Assembly Hall
2/22/2023 Penn State W 86-62 Mackey Arena
2/26/2023 @ Minnesota L 77-69 Williams Arena
3/2/2023 Wisconsin - Target Center

