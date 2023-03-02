Purdue vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) and the Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) at Target Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors Purdue to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.
Last time out, the Boilermakers lost 77-69 to Minnesota on Sunday.
Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 76, Wisconsin 64
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- The Boilermakers' signature win of the season came in a 73-65 victory against the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes on January 29.
- The Boilermakers have four wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Boilermakers are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 34) on November 26
- 62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 5
- 87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 56) on November 30
- 85-63 over Harvard (No. 76) on November 24
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 71.7 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball while giving up 65.4 per contest to rank 207th in college basketball) and have a +169 scoring differential overall.
- Purdue's offense has been worse in Big Ten action this season, scoring 67.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.7 PPG.
- The Boilermakers put up 74.6 points per game at home, compared to 66 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.6 points per contest.
- Purdue is allowing 64.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (66.2).
- The Boilermakers have been racking up 67.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 71.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
