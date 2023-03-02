Thursday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) and the Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) at Target Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors Purdue to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.

Last time out, the Boilermakers lost 77-69 to Minnesota on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 76, Wisconsin 64

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers' signature win of the season came in a 73-65 victory against the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes on January 29.

The Boilermakers have four wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Boilermakers are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 34) on November 26

62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on January 26

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 5

87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 56) on November 30

85-63 over Harvard (No. 76) on November 24

Purdue Performance Insights