The Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) will visit the Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Purdue has covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

A total of 12 out of the Boilermakers' 28 games this season have hit the over.

Wisconsin has put together a 12-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 14 Badgers games this year have gone over the point total.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 Oddsmakers rate Purdue higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).

The Boilermakers were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1200, which is the 62nd-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Purdue has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

