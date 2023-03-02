Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 2
The Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) will visit the Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.
Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Purdue vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-4.5)
|127.5
|-185
|+150
|DraftKings
|Purdue (-4)
|128
|-175
|+150
|PointsBet
|Purdue (-4)
|127.5
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Purdue (-4.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
Purdue vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Purdue has covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread this season.
- A total of 12 out of the Boilermakers' 28 games this season have hit the over.
- Wisconsin has put together a 12-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 14 Badgers games this year have gone over the point total.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- Oddsmakers rate Purdue higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).
- The Boilermakers were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1200, which is the 62nd-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Purdue has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.
