Thursday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (17-12) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-18) matching up at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of IUPUI, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Mastodons head into this matchup on the heels of a 65-61 victory over Detroit Mercy on Tuesday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons captured their signature win of the season on February 18, when they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who rank No. 157 in our computer rankings, 65-59.

Based on the RPI, the Jaguars have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 103rd-most in the nation.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 2

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 232) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 282) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 293) on December 29

73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights