How to Watch the Pacers vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) will host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) after losing five home games in a row.
Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana shoots better than 50.7% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.
- The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.
- The Pacers score 115.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 122.4 the Spurs allow.
- When Indiana scores more than 122.4 points, it is 12-5.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers score 117.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
- Indiana allows 116.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 118.6 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Pacers are draining 0.6 more treys per game (14.2) than in road games (13.6). They sport an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (36.4%).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Calf
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
