Pacers vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) are 6-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (28-35) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on KENS and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSIN
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Pacers vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 119 - Spurs 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- The Pacers' .540 ATS win percentage (34-28-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .403 mark (25-37-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Indiana (2-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (15-27) does as a 6+-point underdog (35.7%).
- San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the over/under 54.8% of the time this season (34 out of 62). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (30 out of 63).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 8-4, a better mark than the Spurs have put up (13-46) as moneyline underdogs.
Pacers Performance Insights
- With 115.1 points per game on offense, Indiana is 12th in the NBA. Defensively, it allows 117.5 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pacers are delivering 26.6 dimes per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Pacers are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.9 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown.
- Of the shots attempted by Indiana in 2022-23, 57.3% of them have been two-pointers (66.3% of the team's made baskets) and 42.7% have been threes (33.7%).
