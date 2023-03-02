Thursday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (17-12) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-18) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored IUPUI squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Jaguars enter this contest on the heels of an 83-69 victory against Robert Morris on Thursday.

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

  • Prediction: IUPUI 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

  • The Jaguars' signature win this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in our computer rankings. The Jaguars secured the 67-61 win on the road on November 13.
  • IUPUI has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on December 30
  • 87-80 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 21
  • 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on January 16
  • 80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 186) on November 16
  • 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 204) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

IUPUI Performance Insights

  • The Jaguars have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 71.7 points per game (62nd in college basketball) and giving up 71.7 (330th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, IUPUI puts up more points per contest (73.3) than its overall average (71.7).
  • In home games, the Jaguars are posting 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than they are in away games (67.1).
  • Defensively, IUPUI has played better at home this season, allowing 71.4 points per game, compared to 71.9 in away games.
  • The Jaguars have been scoring 74.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 71.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.