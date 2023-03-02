IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (17-12) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-18) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored IUPUI squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Jaguars enter this contest on the heels of an 83-69 victory against Robert Morris on Thursday.
IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 63
IUPUI Schedule Analysis
- The Jaguars' signature win this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in our computer rankings. The Jaguars secured the 67-61 win on the road on November 13.
- IUPUI has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on December 30
- 87-80 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 21
- 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on January 16
- 80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 186) on November 16
- 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 204) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
IUPUI Performance Insights
- The Jaguars have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 71.7 points per game (62nd in college basketball) and giving up 71.7 (330th in college basketball).
- In conference action, IUPUI puts up more points per contest (73.3) than its overall average (71.7).
- In home games, the Jaguars are posting 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than they are in away games (67.1).
- Defensively, IUPUI has played better at home this season, allowing 71.4 points per game, compared to 71.9 in away games.
- The Jaguars have been scoring 74.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 71.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.