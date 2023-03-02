Indiana State vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (10-17) versus the Bradley Braves (3-26) at Hulman Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of Indiana State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Sycamores suffered a 77-66 loss to Missouri State.
Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Indiana State vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 71, Bradley 57
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- The Sycamores took down the No. 140-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Saint Louis Billikens, 64-62, on November 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 158) on February 10
- 62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 158) on January 29
- 59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 196) on January 5
- 64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 256) on December 18
- 84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 16
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores average 62.9 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (233rd in college basketball). They have a -92 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.4 points per game.
- Indiana State's offense has been less effective in MVC games this year, posting 61.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.9 PPG.
- At home, the Sycamores are posting 2.6 fewer points per game (61.7) than they are away from home (64.3).
- Defensively, Indiana State has been better at home this year, allowing 61.8 points per game, compared to 71.8 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Sycamores have been scoring 60.8 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 62.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
