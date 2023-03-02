How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A battle featuring one of the top teams in the Western Conference versus one of the worst is set for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, when the second-place Dallas Stars (32-16-13) visit the 15th-place Chicago Blackhawks (21-34-5).
You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW to see the Blackhawks attempt to hold off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/22/2023
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|4-3 CHI
|11/23/2022
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|6-4 DAL
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 215 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 148 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Max Domi
|60
|18
|31
|49
|43
|47
|53.6%
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Seth Jones
|50
|6
|21
|27
|46
|40
|-
|Taylor Raddysh
|60
|14
|12
|26
|23
|26
|55.6%
|Philipp Kurashev
|59
|8
|16
|24
|20
|37
|43.3%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 158 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 196 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|61
|35
|39
|74
|47
|45
|0%
|Roope Hintz
|53
|26
|27
|53
|28
|17
|52.1%
|Jamie Benn
|61
|24
|29
|53
|31
|37
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|61
|14
|37
|51
|37
|25
|52.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|58
|8
|35
|43
|44
|37
|-
