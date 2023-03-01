Right now, the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) have the 48th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

The Boilermakers visit the Indiana Hoosiers, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Boilermakers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Purdue Team Stats

The Boilermakers have a 9-4 record at home and a 6-2 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In Big Ten action, Purdue is 8-6, compared to a 9-1 record outside of the conference.

On offense, Purdue is scoring 71.7 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball). It is giving up 64.3 points per contest at the other end (177th-ranked).

Purdue Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-5 | Q2 Record: 3-2 | Q3 Record: 7-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

4-5 | 3-2 | 7-0 | 3-0 Against Quadrant 1 teams, Purdue is 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Purdue is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, Purdue is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

