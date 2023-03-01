The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-4) are in the conversation to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +4500 on the moneyline, the 11th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the best odds in the ACC.

Starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, the Fighting Irish visit the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Fighting Irish NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +4500 (Bet $100 to win $4500)

Notre Dame Team Stats

This year, the Fighting Irish have a 12-2 record at home and a 6-2 record on the road while going 3-0 in neutral-site games.

In ACC games, Notre Dame is 12-3. It is 9-1 outside of conference play.

In one-possession games, the Fighting Irish are 3-1. And they are 4-3 in games decided by two possessions or less.

With 76.5 points per game on offense, Notre Dame is 28th in the country. Defensively, it cedes 59.2 points per contest, which ranks 58th in college basketball.

Notre Dame Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-4 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

6-4 | 6-0 | 5-0 | 4-0 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Notre Dame is 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Notre Dame has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

