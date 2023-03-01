The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-19, 2-16 ACC) and the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (21-8, 14-4 ACC) hit the court at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The game has no line set.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Out of Notre Dame's 26 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (50%).

The Fighting Irish are 9-18-0 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame (9-18-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 32.1% less often than Pittsburgh (17-9-0) this year.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 69.3 145.1 71.4 139.8 141.2 Pittsburgh 75.8 145.1 68.4 139.8 141.1

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

Notre Dame is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of Fighting Irish's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Fighting Irish have put together a 6-11-0 ATS record in conference play so far this year.

The Fighting Irish score 69.3 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 68.4 the Panthers allow.

Notre Dame has a 5-8 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall when putting up more than 68.4 points.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 9-18-0 13-14-0 Pittsburgh 17-9-0 17-9-0

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Notre Dame Pittsburgh 10-8 Home Record 14-3 0-9 Away Record 7-3 5-13-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-1-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 8-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

