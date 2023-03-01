The Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) currently have the fourth-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +1000 on the moneyline.

Beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, the Hoosiers host the Purdue Boilermakers.

Hoosiers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +1000 (Bet $100 to win $1000)

Indiana Team Stats

The Hoosiers are 15-0 at home, 8-1 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Indiana is ceding 60.0 points per game this year (66th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really played well offensively, averaging 81.0 points per contest (10th-best).

Indiana Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 10-1 | Q2 Record: 7-0 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

10-1 | 7-0 | 5-0 | 3-0 Indiana has 10 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Indiana has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

