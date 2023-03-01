The Ball State Cardinals' (23-6) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (24-4) at Stroh Center. It begins at 5:00 PM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score 13.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Falcons allow their opponents to score (64.2).
  • When Ball State gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 23-3.
  • When it scores more than 64.2 points, Ball State is 20-4.
  • The Falcons average 14.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cardinals give up (64.8).
  • Bowling Green is 23-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
  • Bowling Green's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The Falcons are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 18.9% lower than the Cardinals concede to opponents (54.2%).
  • The Cardinals make 31.8% of their shots from the field, 27.0% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ball State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 84-77 NIU Convocation Center
2/22/2023 Western Michigan W 80-49 John E. Worthen Arena
2/25/2023 Toledo L 72-70 John E. Worthen Arena
3/1/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
3/4/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall

