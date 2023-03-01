The Ball State Cardinals' (23-6) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (24-4) at Stroh Center. It begins at 5:00 PM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score 13.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Falcons allow their opponents to score (64.2).

When Ball State gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 23-3.

When it scores more than 64.2 points, Ball State is 20-4.

The Falcons average 14.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cardinals give up (64.8).

Bowling Green is 23-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Bowling Green's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.8 points.

The Falcons are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 18.9% lower than the Cardinals concede to opponents (54.2%).

The Cardinals make 31.8% of their shots from the field, 27.0% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ball State Schedule