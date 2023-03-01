Ball State vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Wednesday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (24-4) matching up with the Ball State Cardinals (23-6) at 5:00 PM (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a 73-70 win for Bowling Green, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Cardinals' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 72-70 loss to Toledo.
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Ball State 70
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature win of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to our computer rankings. The Cardinals picked up the 81-73 home win on January 4.
- The Falcons have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (eight).
- Ball State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on February 4
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on November 26
- 84-68 at home over Butler (No. 115) on November 17
- 68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 125) on December 11
- 82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 127) on December 2
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 13 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and giving up 64.8 per outing, 192nd in college basketball) and have a +375 scoring differential.
- Ball State has averaged 0.7 fewer points in MAC games (77.1) than overall (77.8).
- The Cardinals average 83.5 points per game at home, and 70.8 on the road.
- Ball State allows 61.9 points per game at home, and 66.7 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are putting up 75.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 77.8.
