Wednesday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (24-4) matching up with the Ball State Cardinals (23-6) at 5:00 PM (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a 73-70 win for Bowling Green, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Cardinals' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 72-70 loss to Toledo.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Ball State 70

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to our computer rankings. The Cardinals picked up the 81-73 home win on January 4.

The Falcons have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Ball State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on February 4

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on November 26

84-68 at home over Butler (No. 115) on November 17

68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 125) on December 11

82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 127) on December 2

Ball State Performance Insights