Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-18) and Detroit Mercy Titans (5-24) matching up at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 28.
The Mastodons fell in their most recent game 70-64 against Green Bay on Saturday.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 70, Detroit Mercy 57
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- The Mastodons beat the Northern Kentucky Norse in a 65-59 win on February 18. It was their best win of the season.
- The Mastodons have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 2
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 233) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 273) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on December 29
- 73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on November 13
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (scoring 62.1 points per game to rank 243rd in college basketball while giving up 65.6 per contest to rank 216th in college basketball) and have a -104 scoring differential overall.
- With 62.7 points per game in Horizon tilts, Purdue Fort Wayne is scoring 0.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (62.1 PPG).
- The Mastodons are scoring 67.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 59.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Purdue Fort Wayne is ceding 1.5 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (66.7).
- The Mastodons' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 66.3 points per contest compared to the 62.1 they've averaged this year.
