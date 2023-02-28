The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) take on the Indiana Pacers (27-35) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSIN
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Pacers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pacers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Mavericks

  • Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 6.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (236.5)
  • The Pacers (33-28-1 ATS) have covered the spread 35.5% of the time, 17.7% more often than the Mavericks (22-37-3) this year.
  • Dallas covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (57.1%).
  • When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Dallas does it more often (54.8% of the time) than Indiana (46.8%).
  • The Mavericks have a .619 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-16) this season, better than the .380 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (19-31).

Pacers Performance Insights

  • At 115.0 points scored per game and 117.4 points allowed, Indiana is 12th in the NBA on offense and 23rd on defense.
  • With 26.6 assists per game, the Pacers are sixth in the league.
  • The Pacers are the fifth-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.0 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
  • Indiana attempts 42.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.8% of Indiana's buckets are 3-pointers, and 66.2% are 2-pointers.

