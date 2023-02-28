The Akron Zips (20-9, 12-4 MAC) are welcoming in the Ball State Cardinals (20-9, 11-5 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at James A. Rhodes Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ball State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Zips have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Ball State is 17-3 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 159th.

The Cardinals score an average of 76.2 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.9 the Zips allow to opponents.

Ball State has a 17-1 record when giving up fewer than 73 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

Ball State averages 80.4 points per game at home, and 73.2 on the road.

At home the Cardinals are giving up 68.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they are away (71.6).

Ball State knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (7.9). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (37.7%).

Ball State Schedule